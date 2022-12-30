Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Drops By 60.9%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOK. StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

SPOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 162,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,306. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.31. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.55%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 398.9% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 536,106 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 21.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

