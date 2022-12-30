Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rises By 25.2%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 29,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,396,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,517,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,967. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

