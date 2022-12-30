Short Interest in Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Declines By 92.5%

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tamino Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TINO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 115,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,982. Tamino Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc in March 2013.

