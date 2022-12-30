Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Decreases By 34.8%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.30. 1,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAT Technologies Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.