Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Decreases By 41.2%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at $574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.90. 1,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871. The company has a market cap of $225.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

