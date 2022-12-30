Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Rises By 2,300.0%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
