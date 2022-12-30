Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Rises By 2,300.0%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

