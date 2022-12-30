Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Grows By 30.2%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group stock remained flat at $19.58 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

