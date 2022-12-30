Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Declines By 22.2%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKOMY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 58,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of -0.76.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

