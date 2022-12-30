Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Rises By 42.2%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.6 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
TTTPF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 1,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.02.
Tremor International Company Profile
