Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Rises By 42.2%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.6 days.

Tremor International Price Performance

TTTPF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 1,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

