Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Declines By 20.9%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,815. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

