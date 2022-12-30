Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Decreases By 35.9%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,353,800 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 8,356,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,824.1 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 151,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

