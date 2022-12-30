Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Declines By 22.1%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,568.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $52,130.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,942.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $669,500. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

