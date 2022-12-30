Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Declines By 75.7%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Vext Science in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Stock Up 1.8 %

VEXTF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.16. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,651. Vext Science has a twelve month low of 0.14 and a twelve month high of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.26.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.