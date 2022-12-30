Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Declines By 27.7%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 130.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,267. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology ( NASDAQ:VIOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

