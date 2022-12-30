Short Interest in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Declines By 24.4%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vivakor Stock Up 2.1 %
VIVK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vivakor has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $11.70.
Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.
About Vivakor
Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.
