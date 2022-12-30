Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Decreases By 25.0%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,260. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

About Wesfarmers

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.