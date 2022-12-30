Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $118.24 million and $2.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,600.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00409210 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021385 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00879784 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00093723 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00581673 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00249905 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,859,422,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
