Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Shares Up 3.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59. 610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
