SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,963 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.