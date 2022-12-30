SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,963 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.65.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
