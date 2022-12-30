Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,271,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 4,076,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,022.3 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of SBMFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
Featured Articles
