Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,271,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 4,076,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,022.3 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SBMFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

