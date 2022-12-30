Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.34

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and traded as high as $22.07. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 16,627 shares.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Featured Stories

