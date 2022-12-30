Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smiths Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 2,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Smiths Group

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.91) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

