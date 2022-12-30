Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Snap One has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $557.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

