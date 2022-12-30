Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 3.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.80. 8,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,514. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $347.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.