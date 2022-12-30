Sologenic (SOLO) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $66.99 million and $819,442.82 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sologenic has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic launched on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org.

Buying and Selling Sologenic

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

