SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 58,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.
SOPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 210.25%. Analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
