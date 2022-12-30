SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

