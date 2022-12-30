SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 4.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,500. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

