SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after acquiring an additional 338,942 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 569,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $58.68. 121,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,239,745. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

