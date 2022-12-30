Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Up 4.6%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 1,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 201,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 339,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

