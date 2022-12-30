Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth $2,654,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 311,454 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 126,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

SWSS stock remained flat at $10.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773. Springwater Special Situations has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

