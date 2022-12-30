St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

