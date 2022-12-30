St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
St. Joe Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
