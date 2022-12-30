Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in December

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,906. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

