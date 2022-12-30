StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

SZLSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.76. StageZero Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.25.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

