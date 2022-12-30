Stargate Finance Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

