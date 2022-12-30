Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Steem has a market cap of $59.68 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00410252 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021149 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00881825 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00093537 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00583988 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00250181 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,279,412 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
