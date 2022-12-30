Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,200 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 2,625,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Stelco Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:STZHF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. 3,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

