StockNews.com Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Sell

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.92. 198,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,042. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.49. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $342.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Saia by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Saia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

