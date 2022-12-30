StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Up 13.6 %
Shares of BGI opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.64.
About Birks Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.