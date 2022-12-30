StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of FANH stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.