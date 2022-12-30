StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

