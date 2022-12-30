Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,800 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,940. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.86 million. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

