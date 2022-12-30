Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $54.78 million and $1.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.13 or 0.07223548 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030728 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065406 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056453 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024751 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007675 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,577,503 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
