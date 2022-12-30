Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.17. 9,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $351.55 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

