Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.37 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.91. 50,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,589. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

