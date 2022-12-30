Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,092. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

