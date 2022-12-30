Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
XT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,092. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.