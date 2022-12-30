Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,037. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

