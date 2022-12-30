Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $55.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $55,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.44. 2,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $185.31.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

