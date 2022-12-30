Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QCOM traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

