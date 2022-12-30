Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 17,369 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $33,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.